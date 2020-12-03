ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Jeanne Sol

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 3, 2020



On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Jeanne Sol, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.

Jeanne was born in Missoula on January 31, 1937, to H. Clyde and Blanche Christensen. On February 14, 1956, she married Joe R. Sol. They raised one son, Scott, and two daughters, Sherri and Lori Jo. Jeanne and Joe moved to Thompson Falls in 1967, buying Birdland Bay and calling it their home all these years.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Sherri. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her other two children, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/08/2020 00:09