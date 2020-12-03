On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Jeanne Sol, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.

Jeanne was born in Missoula on January 31, 1937, to H. Clyde and Blanche Christensen. On February 14, 1956, she married Joe R. Sol. They raised one son, Scott, and two daughters, Sherri and Lori Jo. Jeanne and Joe moved to Thompson Falls in 1967, buying Birdland Bay and calling it their home all these years.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Sherri. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her other two children, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.