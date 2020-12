Christmas on Main Street kicks off season

LIGHTING UP MAIN STREET, the Christmas on Main Street parade brought festive vibes to Thompson Falls. Above, First Security Bank's float reminded kids to send their letters to Santa.

It was beginning to look like Christmas in Thompson Falls last week as the annual Christmas on Main Street events inspired holiday spirit throughout town.

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a Holiday Stroll on Thursday evening. Businesses stayed open as families strolled Main Street...