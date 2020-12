THE MAN WITH THE PLAN - Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela (middle, with the mask on) has guided the Blue Hawks to two straight appearances in the Montana 8-Man playoffs.

Sports during the COVID-19 pandemic have proven challenging at all levels.

What happens in Montana this winter, as all major sports turn to the indoors, could be interesting to watch – or it could all come to a screeching halt, like it did last winter, on championship night for all the Montana...