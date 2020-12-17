Churches plan holiday services

Hot Springs

Sacred Heart Mission will have a Christmas day mass at 11 a.m.

Plains

Plains Alliance Church presents their traditional candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas eve.

Father Jeff Benusa will hold Christmas eve mass at St. James Parish at 8 p.m.

Plains United Methodist Church has been holding Zoom worships and will likely be doing the same for Christmas.

First Lutheran Church of Plains and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Thompson Falls both will have a video released on Facebook on Christmas day. The video will include a recording of the Christmas eve worship and a candle lighting service which will be in COVID-19 compliance. The service will be reduced capacity, and by reservation. The service will be at 5 p.m. in Thompson Falls and at 7 p.m. in Plains.

Thompson Falls

St. William’s Catholic Church will have Christmas eve mass at 5:30 p.m.

Pastor Jakob Berger presents a Christmas eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church where there will also be a service on Christmas morning at 9:30 a.m.

Gospel Mountain Assembly of God will host a candlelight service on Christmas eve at 6 p.m. with no service Christmas day.

New Life Fellowship is planning a country themed Christmas service the evening of December 23 at 6:30 p.m. Sellmer 4 will perform live original music. The congregation will also sing carols and serve food after. There will be live original music performed by the band Sellmer 4, Christmas caroling and food will be served afterwards.

Noxon

Noxon Catholic Church will have a Christmas eve mass service at 3 p.m.