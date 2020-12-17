ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

 
December 17, 2020



CHYENE BAIRD, Thompson Falls - “I don’t know that I would get the COVID shot, just because in the past I have gotten the flu shot and had the flu worse than years that I haven’t had a flu shot. I think while it’s in the experimental phases probably not.”

MADISON MAYFIELD, Thompson Falls - “Yes, I do intend to get the COVID vaccine. I would just like to wait a while and see if there were any side effects from other people taking it.”

CHRISTIE YAW, Thompson Falls - “Absolutely not. I believe it is population control.”

LYDIA NETZ, Thompson Falls - “I believe that they should run more tests before they actually give it out.”

TROY AWMILLER, Thompson Falls - “I would take the vaccine, only for my kid, otherwise no.”

TRACEY LANGDON, Trout Creek - “I haven’t really thought about it. Undecided.”

 

