Sheriff's fund to help hundreds this holiday

As the holidays round the corner, it can be easy on an ordinary year to forget that there are those less fortunate, let alone on a year like 2020 with COVID-19 changing the way the world works. Since 1998, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Relief Fund has been striving to help those in the county who, because of financial or situational hardships, may not be able to afford a traditional Christmas. The program focuses on families with children under 18 years old and provides not only presents, but a full Christmas dinner as well.

According to Theresa Milner, Office Administrator for the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, on or shortly after Thanksgiving the sheriff’s office distributes small wooden Christmas trees around the community. Each tree is adorned with a heart bearing a child’s gender and age. Residents then choose a heart and buy a present for that child. The gifts are then returned to the sheriff’s office, or deputies will pick up the items.

The sheriff’s office determines how many children need presents by the request forms they receive. These forms can be picked up at several businesses throughout the county and by contacting the sheriff’s office. These meals will be delivered along with the presents in a Christmas basket on December 22. Forms can also be turned in by neighbors who understand that their community members need assistance but may not want to ask themselves. “Many locals will often list elderly community members to receive a meal,” Milner said.

Donations for the Sheriff’s Relief Fund are accepted year-round at First Security Bank or at the Sheriff’s Office. These donations go toward purchasing Christmas presents to assure that every child whose name is entered can receive two presents for Christmas, as well as to purchase the meals.

The sheriff’s office has provided gift baskets and turkey dinners to well over 600 families in Sanders County over the last three years. Last year alone, they delivered over 860 gifts. With all these deliveries, the sheriff’s office is always looking for volunteers to help. Those interested in helping can contact the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at 827-3584 or show up at the Thompson Falls Valley Bank at 8 a.m. on December 22.

Milner thanked Avista, who often donates an extra gift every year and whose families come out to help with the bagging process the day before the baskets go out.