A taste of Europe in TF

Two local women are bringing an exotic culinary experience to Sanders County. Lydia LaFriniere, who has been in the area for over 26 years, and Dagmar Wiegele, who has been living in Sanders County for over 30 years, are opening a European connection in Thompson Falls.

"We just want to bring a taste of Europe to Thompson Falls," said Wiegele. The store features deli meats, crackers and breads from various old-world countries. The store will also include European chocolates, canned goods, ice cream and more. Eventually, the ladies would like to operate a traditional deli style eatery, where they will serve a meal of the day, along with platters of their various goods and European style café drinks. "We want something really complete," said LaFriniere. They would also like to eventually open up a juice bar for the hot summer days. The new fooderie will be launching in the Two Rivers Grille building, on Main Street in Thompson Falls.

LaFriniere is from Czechoslovakia and Wiegele hails from Germany. Both ladies would like to bring a taste of their culture to the area and have for years been wishing for an opportunity to do so. LaFriniere used to own a pizza place in Thompson Falls where the barber shop is now located, back in 2004. Since closing the pizzeria, she has wanted to open up a bakery. Wiegele has also wanted for years to open up a bakery and owned the flower shop in Thompson Falls for over 20 years. The two got together and spoke with the owners of Two Rivers Grille about an opportunity, which finally came in early December.

European Connection sells various meats, salamis and sausages from around Europe, including some German bratwurst made by a German friend of the two ladies. The breads being sold are what Wiegele called "par baked," which means breads that are about 80% pre-cooked before they are finished in house. Wiegele said these breads require a special European oven that retains a certain amount of moisture to obtain their unique flavors. The breads are baked in their respective countries and then shipped to European Connection in Thompson Falls. The ladies are also selling special cookies made with traditional recipes in house by Wiegele.

John Dowd EUROPEAN FLAVOR -Lydia LaFriniere (left) and Dagmar Wiegele have opened European Connection at Main and Broad streets in Thompson Falls, featuring a variety of meats, cheeses and fresh baked treats.

There are new shipments coming in, including Russia, Poland, Hungary and more. Soon they will be adding cheeses to their stock. The ladies also may obtain a beer and wine license from Two Rivers Grille, in case they want to include alcoholic items.

The women plan on opening the deli after the COVID-19 situation calms down, and the other improvements are just goals to shoot for, depending on how well received their new business is. However, they say that the locals already cannot say enough good things about the products they are offering. LaFriniere and Wiegele are excited to introduce their food culture to the area and believe that people will love the cuisine and the atmosphere. "I think because it is different and it is good authentic quality food," said Wiegele. "Once people taste it, they are going to go crazy," said LaFriniere.

The European Connection is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the holidays they will be open for extended hours and will be open this weekend, before Christmas, both Saturday and Sunday.