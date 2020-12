TF man spent five days in hospital

COVID-19 PATIENT Dennis Haynes of Thompson Falls said the disease needs to be respected. "People need to appreciate how dangerous it really is."

COVID-19 and the devastating effects the disease had on him during a trying stay at Clark Fork Valley Hospital has compelled Dennis Haynes to come forward and tell his story.

"You do not want to get this, it is a really bad deal," Haynes said last week from his home. "People need to realize how...