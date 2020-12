THE CHAMP is in the house for Thompson Falls wrestling this season as Trae Thilmony is the returning State B-C 120-pound title-holder. A junior, Thilmony won third at 113 in the 2019 State B-C as a freshman.

How does Thompson Falls wrestling coach Mike Thilmony see the 2020-2021 Montana high school season going down for his Blue Hawk grapplers.

"We are excited," Thilmony said. "We have a good core of kids coming back to build around and have some promising freshmen that are going to surprise some pe...