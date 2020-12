THOMPSON FALLS HIGH SCHOOL inducted 11 sophomores into the Blue Hawk Chaper of the National Honor Society last month.

On November 25, the Blue Hawk Chapter of National Honor Society held their formal induction ceremony, and inducted 11 sophomores into the chapter during the socially distanced ceremony. The 2020 inductees were: Elizabeth Baxter, Bethany Burk, Jesse Claridge, Marcella Hodges-VanHuss, Cheyla Irvine...