MEMBERS OF THE Thompson Falls Elementary student council delivered almost 1,000 pounds of food to Community Harvest Food Bank and president Hank Smith (back) this month as part of the school's annual food drive.

As the holidays grow near, students at Thompson Falls schools did their part to bring cheer to the people of Sanders County. As part of their annual food drive, kindergarten through eighth grade students collected nearly 1,000 pounds of food for Community Harvest Food Bank (CHFB).

"This was de...