FIRST RESPONDERS and a NorthWestern Energy crew respond to a downed utility wire that was blocking Highway 200 traffic east of Thompson Falls on Tuesday.

Traffic was blocked on Highway 200 east of Thompson Falls Tuesday morning after a utility pole was struck. NorthWestern Energy, as well as local fire and law enforcement personnel, responded to a call about 9:30 a.m. of a power line over the highway near 4 Kids Mini Storage.

According to first...