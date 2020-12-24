Ronald Walter Hamel left for the happy hunting grounds in Heaven November 1, 2020. Hope you find that last big bull, Dad.

Ron was born January 11, 1947, to Walter and Mildred Hamel in St. Ignatius, Montana. He attended school there and graduated high school and joined the Navy. He completed two tours in Vietnam. After the Navy, Ron attended and got a drafting degree from the vo-tech in Billings, Montana. Ron spent most of his career as a draftsman building beautiful log homes all over the world for National Log Homes and Aero Lock Homes.

Ron soon met the love of his life, Patricia Lentz, and the couple got married March 15, 1975, at St. William's Catholic Church in Thompson Falls. Two children followed within a few years. First was a son Kelly Joe and then a daughter, Angela Kay.

Ron loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and riding horses. He was known to be a very good dancer and not too bad at riding and roping. There were many hunting and fishing trips in Ron's life and he loved every single moment of every one of them. Many nights and weekends were spent riding horses and roping. Ron also loved to watch Blue Hawk basketball and football, even years after his own kids had graduated.

Ron is preceded in death by both his parents, Walt and Mildred, sister Gayle (Tom) Kelly, baby brother Jimmy Joe and his beloved wife Patricia. He is survived by both his children, Kelly and Angie, his brother Robin (Lynell), two brothers-in-law Jim and Jerry Lentz, niece Shana (Pete) Kelly, lots of nieces and nephews, his favorite hunting buddy granddaughter Karissa Lowe, and Ripley Dog.

Cremation has taken place by Sunset Hills Funeral Home and burial services will take place in Spring 2021.