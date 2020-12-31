Question of the week

What are you most looking forward to in the new year?

ROBIN GILE, Trout Creek - “I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. I am also hoping that the corruption is exposed and for those to held accountable and for four more years of the best president ever - Donald Trump.”

BO DEAN, Trout Creek - “What I want in 2021 is for all this COVID stuff to be done with so we can back to our normal lives.”

TYREL VENNE, Butte - “I’m just waiting for it to warm back up.”

KATIE FRAVEL, Thompson Falls - “Spending time with my kids.”

MARCUS JIMENEZ, Midlothian, Texas - “Looking forward to spending a lot of time with friends and family and to have a safe, happy and healthy new year.”

STEVE PERKINS, Thompson Falls - “Trump getting in for four more years.”