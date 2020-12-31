Fourth COVID-19 death confirmed in county

Sanders County recorded a fourth death related to the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to four during the pandemic.

No details were available about the most recent death attributed to COVID-19 in Sanders County. As of Tuesday, there were 30 active cases of the virus in Sanders County, with three patients hospitalized.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) began vaccinating staff on Christmas Eve. Dr. Gregory Hanson, CFVH CEO, said Tuesday that about 85 staff members have been vaccinated.

"We do not yet know when we will receive further vaccines, though we have been assured we will recieve the needed second doses for those who received the first dose," Hanson said. "We continue to prioritize the distribution based on national guidelines."

The first group to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers and long term care patients. According to Dr. Hanson, national thought for the second group "is to include those 75 years and older and 'frontline essential workers' such as first responders, educators, linemen, postal service, grocery team members." However, Dr. Hanson said the hospital's planning remains flexible in the case that national guidance changes.