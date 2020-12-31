Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Christopher Bailey, 34, day speeding, $70.

Jennifer Summar, 38, operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense, $1,335, 365 days in jail, 360 days suspended.

Cody Potter, 25, failure to give notice of an accident, $225; reckless driving, 1st offense, $385. 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended.

Nathan Lorenc, 21, night speeding, $70.

Steven Foyil, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Melinda Carlson, 32, night speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Gamboa, 51, Partner or family member assault, 2nd offense, $385; driving a motor vehicle while suspended, 2nd offense, $275.

Ryin Reese, 33, night speeding, $40.

Marley Calliham, 19, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Adam Bishop, 40, exceeding axle weight limit, $210.

Joseph Hall, 42, failure to follow conditions of special permit, $135.

Rodney Gainan, 57, exceeding axle weight limit, $160.

James Day, 62, failure to allow inspection of records, equipment or facility, 1st violation, $235.