ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 31, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Christopher Bailey, 34, day speeding, $70.

Jennifer Summar, 38, operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense, $1,335, 365 days in jail, 360 days suspended.

Cody Potter, 25, failure to give notice of an accident, $225; reckless driving, 1st offense, $385. 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended.

Nathan Lorenc, 21, night speeding, $70.

Steven Foyil, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Melinda Carlson, 32, night speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Gamboa, 51, Partner or family member assault, 2nd offense, $385; driving a motor vehicle while suspended, 2nd offense, $275.

Ryin Reese, 33, night speeding, $40.

Marley Calliham, 19, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Adam Bishop, 40, exceeding axle weight limit, $210.

Joseph Hall, 42, failure to follow conditions of special permit, $135.

Rodney Gainan, 57, exceeding axle weight limit, $160.

James Day, 62, failure to allow inspection of records, equipment or facility, 1st violation, $235.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 01/01/2021 07:06