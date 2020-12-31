The Bean Bug brews positive vibes

Cafe opens in Plains

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Emmalie Gavlak (middle) works on a drink while Suzy VonHeeder (right) works on a lunch special at The Bean Bug, a new cafe in Plains. At the far left is the cafe's newest employee, Mariah Smith.

"We didn't know what to expect when we started, but it's been great," said Suzy VonHeeder, who opened up The Bean Bug, a new Plains cafe at the site of the former Dog Hill Bistro, which closed its doors in October.

The Bean Bug opened in a 1,000-square foot space of Mountain West Clothing in McGowan Mall on Dec. 1 and business has been good for VonHeeder and her partner, Emmalie Gavlak, a former Thompson Falls teacher. "We wanted to have bean in the name to go with coffee and I've always liked VW Bugs," said VonHeeder, who has nearly 30 years of restaurant experience. She said they even hope to someday be able to make deliveries in a Volkswagen Bug.

VonHeeder said the opportunity just fell into her lap while talking with Erika Swanson Lawyer, owner of Mountain West Clothing, which rents the space to VonHeeder and Gavlak. "They really are honing in on the grab and go part of their service where it's quick and easy. I think they're really smart given what restaurants have been up against this past year and peoples' trepidation to dine in," said Lawyer. "They have created such a positive space where they make everyone feel welcome and want to accommodate everyone's needs as best they can. It's a real pleasure sharing space with them and I enjoy coming to work every day," she added.

The cafe is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cafe has an assortment of coffee and espressos, including 50 different espresso bars, said Gavlak, VonHeeder's future daughter-in-law. The Bean Bug has a dozen different pastries, muffin tops, cookies, and special breads, along with two kinds of soups each day and various breakfast and lunch specials, such as waffle omelets, gyros, loaded baked potatoes, and loaded polish dogs. VonHeeder said the specials have become big hits and are often sold out before 2 p.m. She also said that people are calling in orders for the next day specials to make sure they get it before they're sold out. The cafe also has curbside service that customers can utilize by calling 241-2166.

"I like that they are offering a small spattering of choices, but something you can count on week to week. Since I eat most of my lunches there, I appreciate the fact I can have a fresh salad that doesn't taste the same for six days in a row, depending on what I add to it, and when you mix in the soups, I find a diverse menu that's quick, and easy and delicious," added Lawyer.

"We're definitely open to new ideas and if something doesn't go over well, we'll change it up," said VonHeeder. "But that hasn't happened yet," said Gavlak.