Jack Allan Windle, 65, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020 with his family by his side in Arizona City, Arizona.

He was born on March 19, 1955 in Brewster, Washington, to Jacob and Ruth Windle. Jack grew up in the Pacific Northwest. He enrolled in Central Washington University at the age of 17. He was told that he belonged in college rather than high school. At this time, he was a part of the Jesus movement that swept through the United States in the 1970s. He later attended a bible college in South Carolina. In 1977, he married Nancy Kibler in Ellensburg, Washington, and they had four children together: Jacob, Sarah, Jediah and Shaphan. Jack and Nancy were featured on the 700 Club. When Jack was in Jacksonville, Florida, he met Tomi Vrooman. He later married Tomi in 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jack took an interest in carpentry and made a career of it for several years as a contractor. He owned and operated JW Construction Company. He took after his father and brother. Jack became a wonderful craftsman, and his work was highly sought after. His family jokes that he was born with a hammer in his hand. He eventually ended up moving to Bremerton, Washington, where he worked at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. While employed with the shipyard, he frequently travelled to San Diego and once to Japan. His co-workers called him "Traveling Jack."

He was very family oriented and loved to have big gatherings. Family and friends would come for his cooking. He was well known for his Thanksgiving dinner, and even celebrated Thanksgiving again in July.

He had many hobbies including traveling, reading, woodworking, fishing, and shooting. He was able to travel to Haiti, Bolivia, Japan, Canada, and France. Woodworking was his main hobby and continued to do so until he passed. He donated much of his time to his church home, Calvary Chapel.

We will all miss Jack. He always knew how to enjoy life to the fullest and was a lot of fun to have around. He made friends easily, and thought everyone was his friend, even a stranger on the street. He loved the Lord Jesus and was happy to go home to finally see him.

Jack is preceded by his parents Jacob and Ruth Windle.

He is survived by wife Tomi Windle, sons Jacob and Shaphan (Washington) and Jediah (Arizona), and daughter Sarah Karr (Arizona); his brother the Rev. Jerome Windle (Shirley) and sisters Barbara Dickie (Thomas), and Jayne Gallagher (Gordon).

Celebration of life will be held at Calvary Chapel Casa Grande on January 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.