2020 had its good moments, too

As the sun sets on 2020, we look back on the year and, quite frankly, we're not sure what to say. From the pandemic and the economy and the election and everything in between, it was a bit of a rough year. Not that we don't have sickness and tension each year, but the effects were felt worldwide in 2020.

We'd just like to point out, however, that 2020 wasn't all bad. We made some happy memories and saw kindness throughout our communities.

The anxiety of the pandemic and just the general unknown of 2020 was a lot to handle. It didn't take long for people to start joking that they had gained the "COVID 15" during the stay-at-home orders. But some great things came out being forced to not go anywhere. We saved money on fuel by not making those trips to Kalispell or Missoula just for something to do. We cooked more and spent more time with our families.

While we noticed more out-of-state vehicles in Sanders County, that came with a boom in the local real estate market. Properties are still flying off the market. That's good for our local economy.

Zoom became a household staple this year. Once we learned how to use it (and figured out the best way to teach our parents), kids got to connect with their teachers, we had virtual talent shows and happy hours, and we got to see the faces we had been missing so much.

As we say goodbye to 2020, we have a feeling of hope. We hope that people will continue to look out for each other, that hugs will become common again and that everyone adjusts to the new normal. Happy New Year!