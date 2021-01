HAWK FRESHMAN Max Hannum eventually pinned Brock Barcus of Cut Bank in this 160-pound bout at TFHS Saturday. Falls grapplers travel to Dillon, Corvallis this week.

Making the wait well worth it, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks hosted a double dual meet in Thompson Falls Saturday, finally beginning the delayed winter sports seasons of 2020-2021.

While coach Mike Thilmony and his Hawks hosted Simms and then Cut Bank at the high school gym, the Mission Bulldogs...