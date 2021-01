GOING FOR a loose ball, Lady Hawk junior Caity Alexander and her Troy opponent in action in Troy Saturday. Hawks host Mission Friday and Eureka Saturday.

Are you ready? Really ready to finally play some basketball?

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks were more than ready to play Saturday, opening the COVID-19 delayed season of 2020-2021 with a feel-good 67-10 road win over Troy.

Letting loose after practicing, practicing and practicing some more throu...