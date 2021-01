Coach brings back Riverdogs

EYE ON THE BALL – Fifteen-year-old Garth Parker of the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs smacks a ball into the net during batting practice at the Plains Alliance Church gym.

The wet winter this week didn't stop the newest youth baseball team in Sanders County from getting started in its training for the upcoming season.

The Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, the first American Legion team in the county for 20 years, was officially given its charter on Jan. 1 when Jon Zig...