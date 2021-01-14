CFVH gauges vaccine interest

More than 200 Sanders County residents have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH), the hospital reported this week.

Dr. Gregory Hanson, CEO of CFVH, said that Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan has been completed. The first phase included healthcare workers and long-term care residents. With additional vaccines, the hospital contacted each primary care provider in the area for the names of the highest risk individuals they care for, “allowing us to assure we did not waste any vaccine, and getting it to the most vulnerable as soon as possible, consistent with new guidelines put out by Governor Gianforte’s office.”

As more vaccines are received at CFVH, interest in vaccine availability has increased. The hospital has developed a survey to guide CFVH as vaccines are ordered weekly. The information is needed to obtain appropriate supplies for each phase of vaccine distribution, Hanson said, and to develop a contact list for scheduling residents to get vaccinated. “Your participation in the survey will help immensely as we plan to meet the need,” he added. The survey is available online at http://www.cfvh.org.

The survey, Dr. Hanson said, is intended to gather a list of eligible Sanders County residents who are ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. “We hope that by identifying those wanting to get the vaccine, it will help us secure the correct number of dosages as well as streamline our scheduling process to alleviate the number of scheduling inquiries received by our Family Medicine Network offices,” he explained.

Phase 1B will include individuals age 70 or older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19. Also included in Phase 1B are people aged 18-69 with high-risk medical conditions. People over the age of 18 who do not qualify under Phase 1 distribution guidelines must wait for Gov. Gianforte to declare Phase 2 before obtaining their COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have started a much-anticipated time in this pandemic with hope that life will soon return to a more normal routine,” Dr. Hanson said. “A lot of work and patience is still needed during which we need to remember the basics: masks, social distancing, wash hands, and stay home if sick. We at CVFH will continue to do our part, and we ask that you each do the same.”

Dr. Hanson reminds residents that the county continues to deal with a high infection rate and that the COVID Nurse Hotline available through CFVH continues to take calls and help individuals decide if they should seek care. “It can help us assure that the clinics and emergency room are being used for the most appropriate care and we can further limit exposure to county residents,” Hanson said.

More information, including more details on the phases of vaccine distribution, is available online at http://www.cfvh.org.