'Freedom Rally' draws crowd

A group gathered in front of the Sanders County courthouse with flags to support President Trump and to show their distaste for president-elect, Joe Biden. Organized by the Sanders County Republican Women's Club, the event brought over 100 people at noon on Wednesday in a peaceful protest, sporting dozens of Old Glory, Pro-Trump, and various American flags. The event was sparked by a message that made its way to Club President Stacey Kandel, from the Montanans for Limited government group. The information Kandel learned was that there would be several rallies on the same day across the country. Feeling as though something needed to be done in Sanders County, the Republican Women's Club made several calls and put the word out through flyers and social media for the gathering.

The Freedom Rally, as the flyers referred to it, brought together people from across the county. "We're just here to support our Constitution and our president and encourage Congress to do the right thing," said Kandel. The rally went on without incident, and included music played by Pastor Charlie Densen, from the Assembly of God Church in Thompson Falls, along with a couple members of his congregation. The group was led by former Montana Sen. Greg Hinkle in a prayer. The Republican Women's Club members passed out pocket Constitutions and flyers during the event, and rally participants lined up along Highway 200 to wave at traffic passing by. All participants were smiling. Many passersby honked their horns and waved in support and vehicles of participants lined the parking lane almost the entire length of Main Street.

Former state senator Greg Hinkle of Thompson Falls spoke to the crowd. After Hinkle led the group in prayer, several rally participants came up to him to offer their own prayers, comments and frustrations.

John Dowd FORMER STATE LEGISLATOR Greg Hinkle of Thompson Falls addressed the crowd on Wednesday.

The event lasted from noon until about 1:30 p.m., when the group dissipated. Kandel gave a final speech and they mentioned the riots and violent acts occurring across the country, primarily in Washington, D.C., and their worry and distaste for them. According to Kandel and other club members, their group, along with many other groups, just wanted to come out to offer up prayers and show their support for the country.

The Sanders County Republican Women's Club was founded only three weeks ago, as there were several women in the area who felt as though they needed to exercise their voice, according to Kandel. "If we don't keep track of our country, who will?" said club member Karen Brown. For persons seeking more information on the Sanders County Republican Women's Club, Kandel says that the group is still organizing, however she offered the email [email protected]