ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

High winds cut power throughout county

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

January 14, 2021

It's been a windy Wednesday morning throughout Sanders County as thousands of residents were left without power. From the Rimrock to the west end of Sanders County and Plains on the east end were without power.





 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 01/20/2021 03:05