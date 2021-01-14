High winds cut power throughout county

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
By John Dowd
January 14, 2021
It's been a windy Wednesday morning throughout Sanders County as thousands of residents were left without power. From the Rimrock to the west end of Sanders County and Plains on the east end were without power.
