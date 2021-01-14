New owners for Plains laundromat

The sole laundromat in Plains is under new ownership and they plan to be on site to assist customers on a regular basis.

Chad and Lynne Kavanaugh purchased the Wash Tub Laundromat at 202 South Willis Street behind City Hall last October, six months after moving to Plains from California. The couple bought the entire building, which also has three second floor apartments and an office space on the first level, from Doug Wipplinger of Plains.

Wash Tub Laundromat has 14 washers and 12 dryers, all only five years old and of commercial grade. Chad said they plan to offer a laundry pick up and delivery service and they will be extending the operating hours. He added that they will be at the laundromat regularly as a resource for customers, to provide assistance, and to build a rapport with community members. Chad said that if someone needed to use the laundromat outside the normal business hours, they could contact him at (406) 210-8873. Their website is [email protected]

“The spacious 980-square-foot laundry is kept clean, well lit and safe with 24-hour security surveillance,” said Chad, who had been a regional manager for the Apex Security Group in northern California, which he said provided enhanced security and special protection for clients, like Stanford University, Oracle Arena and Richter Entertainment.

The couple purchased the laundromat as an investment and to be better vetted into the community, said Chad, a Navy veteran, who added that they were fortunate to have purchased a reputable turnkey business where no changes were necessary. The Kavanaughs will be looking for a tenant to lease the 644-square-foot office space, presently housed by Farmers Insurance, next to the laundromat on March 1.

Chad said that although Thompson Falls has a laundromat, Plains is more central for this very large rural area and convenient for people in the surrounding communities, making it a vital business. “We are very excited about the business and the people we have met,” said Chad. “And we are so very grateful for the positive support so many local folks have given us.”