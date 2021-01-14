Noxon/Bull River Weather

December temperatures were several degrees above normal. Nothing like the December of 1968 when the temperature dropped to -31F. The warmer temperatures meant more precipitation coming down as rain rather than snow. Both total precipitation and snow December totals were below normal. Total moisture for this water-year (since October 1, 2020) is 12.34” compared to 12.55” average (2% below average). For snowfall, we have 36.0” compared to 45.6” average (21% below average). The Poorman Creek SNOTEL station at 5100 ft reads 47” of snow on the ground (13” water-equivalent), 10% below average.

Measured Historical Historical (since 1965)

Data Average Extremes

Temperature (F)

Average daytime high 33.2 31.3

Average nighttime low 27.5 22.9

Average temp 30.4 27.1

Highest temp 44 47 (1965)

Lowest temp 19 -31 (1968)

Days Max >=90 0 0 0

Days Max <=32 15 14.7 26 (1984)

Days Min <=32 26 28.5 31 (1968)

Days Min <=0 0 0.9 8 (1990)

Precipitation (in) 3.39 4.92 10.7 (1996)

Snowfall (in) 16.8 33.3 87.0 (1971)