Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

Plains, 10; Hot Springs, 4; Lonepine, 1; Trout Creek, 3; T. Falls, 6; Dixon, 1; Noxon, 1;

Sunday, January 3

Assist motorist, Perma

Fish and game, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Monday, January 4

Person missing, Dixon.

Juvenile runaway, T. Falls.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Civil attempts, Dixon.

Threats, Trout Creek.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Property damage/criminal mischief, pickup hit two mailboxes and did significant damage to fence, pickup fled scene, Plains.

Theft, T. Falls.

Tuesday, January 5

Assist other agency, Hot Springs.

Road hazard/blockage, Paradise.

Theft, Plains.

Assist motorist/citizen, Noxon.

Child custody issues, Hot Springs.

Alarm- intrusion/holdup, Dixon.

Request for welfare check, Plains.

Child custody issues, T. Falls.

Informational case, Noxon.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Perma.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Wednesday, January 6

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Child custody issues, T. Falls.

Request for welfare check, Plains.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Thursday, January 7

Informational case, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Plains.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Informational case, Dixon.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Child custody issues, T. Falls.

Theft, report of stolen car from three weeks ago, Trout Creek.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Theft, Hot Springs.

Theft, theft of wood stove, Plains.

Child welfare/abuse, Noxon.

Person missing, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Plains.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Automated alarm call, Hot Springs.

Friday, January 8

Theft, Dixon.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Theft, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Assist motorist/citizen, Dixon.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Theft, T. Falls.

Theft, dine-and-dash, looked at video footage, law enforcement were able to identify suspects from recent arrests, T. Falls.

Extra patrol, Trout Creek.

Saturday, January 9

Animal other, Hot Springs.

Theft, Noxon.

General animal call or complaint, dog at large on his property, ongoing issue with the dog, dog was taken to TRACS, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.

Extra patrol request, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.