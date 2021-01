NEW OWNER – Joe Hokel has taken ownership of the former Main Street General Store and renamed it the Angry Beaver General Store. He is looking forward to providing the community with quality products while retaining its historical features.

The Main Street General Store in Noxon changed ownership last fall when Joe Hokel purchased the historic mercantile. He has a few goals in mind for the newly named Angry Beaver General Store. He plans to keep the antiqueness by incorporating "subtle changes" and offer products the community wants...