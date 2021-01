Storm leaves path of destruction

A FALLEN TREE holds down a power line on Ogden Avenue in Thompson Falls Thursday. Dozens of trees fell throughout Sanders County during a windstorm last Wednesday.

Sanders County continues to recover from a severe windstorm that swept through the area last week, leaving downed trees, damaged buildings and residents without power for days. The storm last Wednesday created record wind speeds of over 125 miles per hour, recorded by the National Weather Service...