Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden January 21, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol Erika James, 37, driving while privilege suspended, 1st offense, $275; operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $385, 10 days jail. Kenneth Murchison, 25, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense, $2,135, 32 hours community service. Nathan Hutton, 29,...





