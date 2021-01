Look for ways to contend in District 14C

After a disappointing start to the season, coach Eddie Fultz and his Plains Trotters are ready for a positive change.

The Trotters fell to 0-3 in District 14C conference play and 0-4 overall last week, losing 53-42 to Noxon in Plains Friday and 57-29 to Clark Fork in Superior Saturday.

Still l...