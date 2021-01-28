Question of the Week
What is your favorite winter comfort food?
January 28, 2021
JOSIE BRAY, Thompson Falls - “I would say chili, or soup. Something warm.”
PAUL CARLSON, Trout Creek - “I’ve got about five or six favorites, can’t decide.”
LESLIE ROBERTS, Trout Creek - “Some kind of soup. That’s my go-to in the winter. Maybe broccoli cheese.”
CHARLIE BARRUS, Trout Creek - “I would say some kind of stew, and chicken and dumplings.”
TAMMY RAINES, Thompson Falls - “Chicken noodle soup, because my stepmom would always make that for me when I was sick.”
NICHOLE SCHULZ, Thompson Falls - “Beef stew, homemade though.”
Reader Comments(0)