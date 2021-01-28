Filing open for county races

Positions open in schools and special districts

Sanders County voters will decide on several special district and school board elections this year. Trustees can now file their intent and oath of candidacy with the Sanders County Elections office.

Several area special districts will elect new trustees this year. The rural fire districts in Dixon, Heron and Noxon have one three-year position open, while Hot Springs and Thompson Falls rural fire districts each have two. Trout Creek Rural Fire District has a one-year position and a three-year position up for election.

As of Tuesday, John Morigeau had filed in Dixon, Michael Hardin in Heron, Bruce White and Cam Ulvick in Hot Springs, George Krueger in Noxon and Jimmy Veach in Thompson Falls.

Two local park districts will elect trustees this spring. Heron Park District has two four-year positions open and Trout Creek Park District will elect residents to four-year and three-year positions. Todd Meagher was the only candidate to file in the Trout Creek Park District as of Tuesday. Eastern Sanders County Hospital District has two three-year positions open and the Noxon/Heron Public Hospital District has one three-year position up for grabs this year. At press time, Diane Mosley had filed in the Noxon/Heron hospital district election.

Candidates must file for the special district elections by 5 p.m. February 8. There is no filing fee to run in those districts.

The deadline to apply for local school board elections is March 25. School elections are held by mail in the county.

Among Sanders County schools, Dixon voters will cast ballots for one three-year position, and Thompson Falls, Hot Springs, Plains and Trout Creek have two three-year positions open each. Noxon voters will decide on two three-year positions for Noxon trustees and one three-year and one one-year position for Trout Creek trustees.

Candidates must file with the Sanders County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on March 25. As of Tuesday, Sandra Muster of Thompson Falls was the only school board candidate to file for the upcoming election. Muster is the current chairperson of the Thompson Falls School Board.

Bobbi Christenson with the county elections office said that ballots will be mailed the week of April 14-19, and must be returned by 8 p.m. Election day, May 4.

Voters are encouraged to update their mailing address to ensure ballots are delivered. Go online to https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo to verify information on the state’s My Voter Page. or call the county elections office at 827-6949.