ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

January 28, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Dane Bessette, 27, careless driving, $45.

Cole McCrea, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.

Derek Bell, 49, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Andra Firestone, 31, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Elizabeth Young, 34, night speeding, $70.

Austin Scott, 26, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Jonathan Sepp, 34, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Ashlee Legino, 27, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Cerria Swagger, 19, speeding in restricted zone, $105.

Jason Friede, 32, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Carol Homola, 48, day speeding, $20.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Richard Zimmerman, 40, violation of commission or department orders or rules, $135.

CSKT Tribal Fish & Game

Joshua Doble, 39, trapping during closed season, $135.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 01/29/2021 07:06