Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
January 28, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Dane Bessette, 27, careless driving, $45.
Cole McCrea, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.
Derek Bell, 49, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Andra Firestone, 31, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Elizabeth Young, 34, night speeding, $70.
Austin Scott, 26, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Jonathan Sepp, 34, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlee Legino, 27, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Cerria Swagger, 19, speeding in restricted zone, $105.
Jason Friede, 32, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Carol Homola, 48, day speeding, $20.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Richard Zimmerman, 40, violation of commission or department orders or rules, $135.
CSKT Tribal Fish & Game
Joshua Doble, 39, trapping during closed season, $135.
