Sheriff's Log

Ambulance calls: Plains, 6; T. Falls, 6; Hot Springs, 5; Noxon, 1.

Sunday, January 17

Disturbance, Plains.

Assault.

Road hazard, blockage, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Fire, Heron.

Fire, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Coroner, Trout Creek.

Prowler, T. Falls.

Traffic stop ended with arrest of suspended driver for possession of dangerous drugs (meth), intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs over 60 grams (marijuana), and possession of stolen property.

Monday, January 18

Theft, Trout Creek.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity.

Child welfare, report of sexual assault, Plains.

Security check, Trout Creek.

Tuesday, January 19

Two pickups stolen, Trout Creek.

Wednesday, January 20

Suspicious activity, Dixon.

Alarm, Plains.

Domestic disturbance, Heron.

Weapons offense, Plains.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

General animal complaint, Plains.

Thursday, January 21

Coroner, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

General animal complaint, possible dog abuse, Plains.

Coroner, Hot Springs.

Coroner, Plains.

General animal complaint, Plains.

Theft, Dixon.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Road hazard, blockage, Hot Springs.

Friday, January 22

Theft of vehicle, Noxon.

Threats, Plains.

Threats, Noxon.

Drugs, Noxon.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Saturday, January 23

Alarm, Plains.

Alarm, Dixon.

Alarm, Dixon.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.