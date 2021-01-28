Hold people accountable

This is in response to Jim Elliot’s columns of Jan 7 and 21 “Montana Viewpoint.”

I applaud and agree with Catherine Moore’s Jan. 21st letter.

I hope that the authorities have the will and guts to continue to investigate and collect and protect all the evidence in those suspect precincts, including the voting machines and audit listings before it is all destroyed. And then prosecute the perpetrators if wrongdoing is found. I call what was done treason, and I hope it doesn’t take four years to get it done.

During the immediate months before the elections, I was sent four separate mailings of ballot applications for Minnesota. I have never resided there or spent any amount of time there. The applications were addressed to me personally OR CURRENT RESIDENT(!???) with my correct box number and name. I took some to our elections administrator, and copies of them were sent to our Secretary of State and to the Minnesota Secretary of State. They are still under a magnet on my fridge. Also, photos went to Steve Daines office in Missoula, and shown to The Sanders County Ledger.

It is not just Trump supporters that have suspicions of voter fraud.

Many Democrats have doubts also. Why aren’t we allowed to look at the machines, the audit logs, and other materials in those precincts? If no fraud is shown after examinations, great. I can accept that.

I have lost faith in the integrity of our lawmakers and judges to do (or be allowed to do) what is right.

Jim places the blame for the uprising on those individuals with the courage to follow the Constitution’s process of challenging elections.

That is not sedition. I say thank GOD that some were willing to do that and uphold and protect the Constitution. That is their job and oath of office.

I was watching the proceedings during the attack on the Capitol. When some began breaking into the building, I couldn’t believe what was taking place. Some of those were NOT Trump supporters and were later identified as ANTIFA agitators. Their PURPOSE was to disrupt the electoral challenges. And it worked.

And yes, in the mix were those that need and crave attention for themselves. But the main body of that two-mile-long group were people who were there to peacefully protest. They were law abiding, hardworking, God fearing citizens of the United States that did not believe the election was without corruption.

The intent was to show support for those senators and representatives involved in the challenges, as this was the Republican voters last small hope. Why would we want to disrupt that??? I was dismayed that it fell apart due to the riot.

It has become the normal course to shift blame, to hide wrongdoing and corruption within our government. Honesty and taking responsibility for one’s actions is hard to find. It is not how I was brought up. And thanks for the list of those corporations, as I will not do business with them in the future. I would appreciate more names if you have them.

And I am in support of term limits now more than ever.

Sincerely

Cheryl Fraser,

Thompson Falls