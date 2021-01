LOOKING TO SCORE - Hot Springs junior Benedict Waterbury goes up for a shot during the Heat's 48-26 win over the Horsemen in Plains Thursday.

The Heat was stifling in Plains Thursday.

Turning up the defensive heat on the Horsemen, the Hot Springs Savage Heat cooked up a 48-26 win over their county rivals in Plains.

Now 4-1 in 14C boys basketball conference action, the Heat will try to fry again this week visiting the Clark Fork Mount...