GEOLOGY ADDITION – Judy Stamm, president of the Paradise Elementary School Preservation Committee, guides Bridger Bischoff in placing a large boulder along the Paradise Center Walking Trail.

One Paradise resident showed his commitment to the Paradise Center with rocks - big and heavy rocks.

Bridger Bischoff, owner of Rock Solid, Inc., used his front loader last Thursday to haul five boulders, from his "stone yard" a few hundred yards away and placed them in various spots along th...