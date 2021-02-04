Joel Richard Sol

Joe went to be with his wife January 30, 2021. Joe was born March 26, 1934, and was raised on a dairy farm at Council Groves just west of Missoula. He married the love of his life, Jeanne Christensen February 14, 1956. Together they had three children.

Joe had a 26-year career in the Montana Highway Patrol and retired as Colonel in 1980. He later worked for LHC as a safety officer for many years. He and Jeanne owned Birdland Bay and ran a trailer court for many years until converting it to an RV Park.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife and his daughter, Sherri. He leaves behind his son, Scott and wife, Julie, of Thompson Falls and his daughter, Lori Jo Franck of Salome, Arizona. Joe had seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.