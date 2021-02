Hawks throw down Western B gauntlet

GRAND THEFT BASKETBALL! Thompson Falls' Justin Morgan goes for a streal from Anaconda's Eli Saltenbberger at TFHS Saturday.

An open challenge from the Blue Hawks to the other Western B teams is on – bring your best game, let's play some ball and see who comes out on top in the end.

Playing aggressive hoops on both ends Saturday as part of that ongoing open challenge, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk boys knocked off th...