Question of the Week

What's your favorite Valentine's Day memory or treat?

ASHLEY GROUNDS, Thompson Falls - “We are planning on going to soak at a hot springs. It’s going to be an overnight and I’m excited.”

NORVA FRANK, Thompson Falls - “The most memorable Valentine’s Day was the one my girlfriend will never let me forget and that was the one that I forgot.”

HOLLY SANDERS, Thompson Falls - “Last Valentine’s Day was the best. We had a special dinner and rose petals and strawberries and chocolate, and it was a lot of fun.”

SCHAEFFER LEIB, Thompson Falls - “Favorite Valentine’s Day treat is filet mignon.”

CASSIE DUPUY, Trout Creek - “I’m just going to bake a cake for my cousins, because my aunt runs a group home.”

JOHN ROESLER, Plains - “The most memorable one is the one coming up. I’m going to spend it at home with my wife.”