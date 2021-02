Compton continues tradition at Heron library

THE LAURIE HILL LIBRARY in Heron continues to serve area residents. Cindy Compton took over as president of the library earlier this year.

"I would just hate for readers to give up on the hard copies of books," said the new president of the Heron Library, Cindy Compton. Having only been the president since January 6, Compton says she still has a lot to learn. The former president, Maggie Gillingham, stepped down recently, after hold...