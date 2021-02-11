Debby got her wings on February 5, 2021.

Debby Galloway was born in Stockton, California, on July 5, 1950, to Albert and Patricia Evans. She resided in California until graduating high school and then moved to Montana. She loved everything about Montana: fishing, hiking, meeting new and old friends and especially children... everyone's children. Debby had a great sense of humor and was always ready to share stories with anyone who wanted to listen. She could meet a stranger and within minutes they became old friends and shortly would be planning a new adventure together. Debby will be missed by many but not forgotten.

Debby was preceded in death by both her parents, husband Rick and daughter Hannah. Surviving her are son Logan; sisters Celia Keith, Kathleen Dunaway, and Terri Hostbjor (Kevin); numerous nieces and a nephew; seven grandchildren; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friend Patrick Miles. Due to coronavirus restrictions, no services are planned at this time but hopefully, will be held in the future.