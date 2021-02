JUMP SHOOTING Kimmy Curry gets a shot off against the defense of Lily DeTienne and Lizzy Fisher of Hot Springs in Plains January 21.

From being discombobulated to playing in perfect harmony – well, almost in perfect harmony.

Seeming to make great strides since an early-season home loss to these same Lady Red Devils, coach Eddie Fultz and his Plains Trotters defeated the Devils 51-32 in Noxon Saturday.

In their other game l...