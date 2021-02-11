For the win!
Baxter to Detlaff pass brings down Lions
February 11, 2021
Megan to Jody for two.
Not just any two points either, the two Megan Baxter and Jody Detlaff teamed up for at the end of the game were the decisive ones in a clutch 55-53 win for the Lady Hawks over the Lady Lions in Eureka Saturday.
Taking over first place in District 7B, coach Chadd Laws and...
Reader Comments(1)
Jnplatt writes:
A truly exciting game. It took a lot of composure for that finish!
02/10/2021, 12:25 pm