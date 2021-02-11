ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Hamilton 

For the win!

Baxter to Detlaff pass brings down Lions

 
February 11, 2021

John Hamilton

LADY HAWK SOPH Elli Baxter in action earlier this season at TFHS.

Megan to Jody for two.

Not just any two points either, the two Megan Baxter and Jody Detlaff teamed up for at the end of the game were the decisive ones in a clutch 55-53 win for the Lady Hawks over the Lady Lions in Eureka Saturday.

Taking over first place in District 7B, coach Chadd Laws and...



Jnplatt writes:

A truly exciting game. It took a lot of composure for that finish!

02/10/2021, 12:25 pm

 
 
 

