BREAKING TO THE BASKET - Plains senior Duncan Chisholm dribbles as Lincoln Slonaker of Hot Springs defends in Plains recently.

The Plains Horsemen improved to 2-6 in District 14C play and 2-7 overall with a 47-33 road win over Noxon Saturday.

In other action last week, the Horsemen lost to Clark Fork in Superior Friday but no details were available from that game.

Coach Tyrel Allen and his Horsemen now make plans for p...