IF YOU READ – Noxon elementary teachers celebrated I Love to Read month by dressing up as characters from Laura Numeroff's "If You..." series. Pictured from left are Cammy Shaw, Kaela Burgess, Lara Oldenburg, Susie Kayser, Libby Swanson and Morgan Owens.

February is not only for Valentine's Day celebrations. It is also "I Love to Read" month. Noxon Elementary School teachers commemorated the theme last Thursday by dressing up as their favorite book characters.

Teachers in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth collaborated to dress the parts of...