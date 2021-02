NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING - Jennifer McPherson, vice chairperson of the Sanders County DUI Task Force, speaks with residents (second from left) Ruth Cheney, Rusti Leivestad and Shirley Kinkade during the neighbrohood watch meeting on Monday.

In continuing with efforts of the Thompson Falls Police Department to get the community more active in crime prevention, the department hosted its third neighborhood watch meeting on Monday. The meeting was led by officer Roy Scott, who introduced guest Jennifer McPherson, a Western Montana Menta...