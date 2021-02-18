Patricia Kazmierczak, 80, of Thompson Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, after a short illness. She leaves behind a rich tradition of love and laughter for all who knew and loved her.

Pat was born November 18, 1940, in Pomeroy, Washington, the daughter of Anna and Edward Klavano. She grew up in Pomeroy on the family farm and graduated from Pomeroy High School.

She met her husband Ron while he was a student at the University of Montana. They later married in Aberdeen, Washington. Pat and Ron made their home in Thompson Falls, where they raised their children Ron, Carie, Henry and Gene. Pat and Ron were married for 55 years. Their marriage was one of love, respect, and friendship, and was an example to their children and all who knew them. Pat was a selfless supporter of her family in all their activities.

The willingness to share their life and experiences brought them additional children when, through a youth exchange program, Ron and Pat met the Velazco family of Hermosillo, Mexico. They opened their heart to four more children: Ricardo, Sandra, Adriana and Veronica.

Pat loved her family and the joy that her grandchildren brought to her was evident. She was honored by their accomplishments and the people they had become. Her crowning achievement was to welcome great-grandchildren into her life. A quick visit was never possible as she had so many stories and pictures to share. She crisscrossed the country, traveling to visit friends and family; celebrating weddings, graduations and life. Her favorite trip was driving the ALCAN Highway to Alaska with Ron in their travel trailer. She was excited when a member of the family moved because it meant it was time to plan a trip. But as much as she loved traveling, she always enjoyed returning to the life and home that she and Ron carved out in the community they love.

Patricia Kazmierczak was a woman of faith and believed in the gospel. She accepted Jesus as her savior and trusted in forgiveness for all. She was a member of St. William's Catholic Church and spent many years as a member of the St. Williams Catholic Church Alter Society, often as an officer and always as a volunteer. Pat was active in the Cursillo Movement and attended Friday prayer group. She had many friends, lifelong and new, who loved her and will miss her calls and lunches.

Pat is survived by her husband Ron; her children Ron (Sandra) Kazmierczak of Thompson Falls; Carie (Jeff) Boster of Halliday, North Dakota; Henry Kazmierczak of Post Falls, Idaho; Gene (Anneka) Kazmierczak of Beaverton, Oregon; Ricardo (Loren) Velazco of Palm Springs, California; Adriana Velazco and Veronica Velazco of Mexico. She is also survived by her grandchildren Victoria (Donnie) Pfeifer of Missoula; Anthony (Alisha) Kazmierczak of Bigfork; Cameron Boster of Helena; Taylor (Jordan) Dahl of Fargo and Kyle Boster of Fargo, North Dakota; Jovian Davis of Portland, Oregon; Coleton Kazmierczak of Post Falls, Idaho; Juno Durtschi of Portland, Oregon, and her great-grandchildren Zachary, Hayden, Camila, Cody and Kaden. She is also survived by her sister Kay Bertrand of Detroit, Michigan, a nephew and several nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Edward, and several brotherd- and sisters-in-law.

Community vigil service was held on Sunday, February 14, and family services on Monday, February 15, at St. William's Catholic Church.

Pat's life can best be celebrated by spending time with those you love.